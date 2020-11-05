Gov. Whitmer to provide update on coronavirus in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Oct. 21, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state of coronavirus in Michigan.

The governor’s 1:15 p.m. press conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will also be there, as usual.

Michigan is seeing a surge in virus cases, with more than 4,100 announced Wednesday alone, and things are not getting better.

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day has been on increasing since mid-September. While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The percentage of positive tests each day is rising, with the seven-day average now above 8%. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

The number of people being hospitalized keeps climbing, with nearly 2,200 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus as of Wednesday. The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day has also been up in recent weeks.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The state on Thursday announced a new free community testing site had opened in Grand Rapids. The site at Garfield Park Gym, 2111 Madison Ave. SE, will be open:

Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are 21 such state-organized neighborhood testing sites across Michigan. You can make an appointment at one online or by calling 888.535.6136 and choosing option 1. Walk-ins are allowed, but officials want you to register ahead of time.

On Thursday, Whitmer signed a few measures linked to coronavirus into law. One requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to publish COVID-19 data online, one allows volunteers to help with COVID-19 testing with guidance, and one allows electronic signatures, witnessing and notarization of certain documents through Dec. 31 to encourage remote commerce. None effect any significant change in how the state has been operating for months.