LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple Michigan officials are meeting in Lansing Wednesday for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign an executive directive for the implementation of Proposal 3.

According to Whitmer, the directive will prepare ‘departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction.’

Whitmer also said the departments are directed to provide the ‘maximum protection possible’ for the rights of reproductive freedom that will now be enshrined in the state’s constitution.

Prop 3 will officially take effect on Dec. 24.

Voters passed Prop 3 in the November election, bringing reproductive freedom to the state after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The event Wednesday comes after a recount was conducted for Prop 2 and 3, despite officials saying it was never going to change the results.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and Whitmer will be joined by Nicole Wells Stallworth, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and other officials.