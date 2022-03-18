LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republicans’ proposal to permanently cut the state income tax, make more seniors eligible for deductions and restore a child tax credit.

She said Friday it would strip funding for basic government services. The veto, which was expected, may prompt negotiations between Republican legislative leaders and the Democratic governor, who has called for more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-wage workers.

While Michigan has a budget surplus, her administration says it’s largely one-time revenue that can’t be counted on in future years. Republicans accused Whitmer of missing an opportunity to help residents grappling with inflation.