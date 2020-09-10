Gov. Whitmer’s virus-related powers reach top Michigan court

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic has reached the Michigan Supreme Court.

Justices heard hours of arguments Wednesday about whether Whitmer has illegally made far-reaching decisions without input from the Legislature.

Gov. Whitmer has repeatedly ordered virus-related restrictions under a 1945 law that grants power to declare emergencies when public safety is at risk.’

But Whitmer’s critics, especially Republicans, instead point to a 1976 law that says lawmakers get a say in emergency declarations after 28 days.

Whitmer has imposed — and eased — restrictions on Michigan’s economy, K-12 school system and health care, all in a desire to reduce the risk of the highly contagious virus.

