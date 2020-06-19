Governor Whitmer answers Local 3’s questions during Virtual Town Hall

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — During a multi-station virtual town hall with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke for an hour regarding many topics that Michiganders are thinking.

Governor Whitmer spoke about options for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and are interested in pursuing a new skilled trade or career.

“One of the things that we’ve done it was modeled after the G.I. bill after World War II, we wanted to give some opportunity for people who stayed on the front line,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan.

“Our grocery store clerks, our utility workers, people who have continued to work day-in and day-out, while the rest of us stayed home to stay safe. It’s called Futures for Front liners and that is an opportunity for people to get skills beyond once we get past and through this crisis.”

Governor Whitmer was asked if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, would it be evenly distributed to rural areas like the Upper Peninsula.

She referred the question to Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Cheif Medical Executive and Cheif Deputy Director of Health.

“So we are already in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services looking at how we will be able to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available and we are working with our CDC collages and local health departments on that plan,” said Dr. Khaldun.

“Unfortunately, we don’t believe at this time that a vaccine will be available, probably not until the earliest the late fall. But that said, we want to make sure that when we do receive it, we are able to allocate it out across the state in an adequate way. What we believe is that, just like our experience with H1N1, we believe that there will be a really small allocation that will be given out to every state, so we will have to think hard about how we allocate that. We’ll be looking at things like death rates, we’ll be looking at race and ethnicity, and we’ll also be looking population levels across the state, but also making sure that every health department as the tools and access to the vaccine, so they can get it out to their most vulnerable communities.”