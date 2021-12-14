LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to call for a special election to fill three empty seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The vacancies are caused by the election of Representatives Douglas Wozniak and Mark Huizenga who represented the 36th and 74th Districts, to the Michigan State Senate and the passing of Representative Andrea Schroeder, who represented the 43rd district.

“As a state, it is critical that we take the appropriate steps to ensure that all Michiganders are fairly, justly, and equitably represented at all levels of government,” said Governor Whitmer. “By calling a special election, we can ensure that those vacant seats are filled and that the constituents of 36th, 43rd, and 74th districts have a democratically elected representative working for their best interests in Lansing.”

“The Department of State stands ready to work with local and county election officials to implement the special elections this Spring,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Filling these partial terms before districts change will assist election officials in an orderly redistricting process and 2022 election cycle.”

The special primary election would be heled March 1, 2022 and general elections to be held on May 3, 2022. The letter does not address the expected vacancy in the 15th District of the Michigan House. Representative Abdullah Hammoud was elected mayor of Dearborn, once he resigns from representing the 15th district, the governor anticipates a separate call for a special election with this same timeline to fill that vacancy.