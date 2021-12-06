Governor Whitmer proclaims December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed December Michigan Christmas Tree Month to recognize the economic, environmental and social impact of the state’s Christmas tree industry.

“Michigan is a special place to be during the holidays, and so many of our cherished traditions are all about coming together, including picking out a Christmas tree grown right here in Michigan with our families,” said Governor Whitmer. “As the holiday season moves into full swing, Christmas Tree Month is a great reminder to every Michigander of the importance of supporting local farmers and agricultural communities, who are foundational to the economic strength of their communities and work hard every day to bring us all some holiday cheer.”

Michigan is number three in the country for number of Christmas trees harvested annually. The state supplies about 2 million fresh trees, with an annual net value of $30 to $40 million to the national market yearly. Over 560 Christmas tree farms are in the state using 37,000 acres combined to farm trees. These range from large wholesale farms to choose and cut farms as well as small farms with a few acres selling precut trees.

“As families return to their favorite Christmas traditions, I’m excited about the foundational role our local agricultural businesses play in those traditions,” said Gary McDowell, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development director. “It’s incredible to see generations of Michiganders come together to pick out the perfect real Christmas trees at farms across Michigan. With a real Christmas tree, you get a fresh, fragrant, beautiful tree as the centerpiece of your holiday decorations.”

More than nine major Christmas tree species are grown and sold on a wholesale level, this is more than any other state. The most popular types are Scotch Pine, White Pine, Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir and Fraser Fir. Beyond just trees, the industry also makes $4.1 million in the sales of wreathes, cut boughs, garland and other related items.

MDARD says Christmas trees are a great environmental choice. They grow in rocky soil typically unsuitable for other crops while providing woodland for animals, creating oxygen and taking carbon dioxide out of the air. Real Christmas trees can also be recycled by mulching them for landscaping projects. For every tree harvested, Michigan growers plant three new trees for future harvest. The trees take six to eight years to reach marketable height.