Governor Whitmer promotes “Pathfinder” during Career Exploration and Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encourages the use of the Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder tool for Michigan residents looking for new employment, training and educational opportunities.

“We want to make sure every Michigander has access to the tools and resources they need for career exploration at any stage in life,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Whether you’re a young student just launching your career, re-entering the workforce, or considering a change to your current profession, there are many resources at your disposal to help prepare you for high-demand, high-wage career pathways in Michigan.”

Pathfinder uses current information on employment and the workforce along with data about the relationship between education and training programs to allow visitors to match skills to career paths and jobs.

“All Michiganders should be able to discover successful pathways to high-demand, high-wage careers,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) Office of Employment and Training. “Career exploration tools are crucial in helping individuals find the path that suits them best, regardless of where they are at in their lives.”

LEO and the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives work together to highlight career and labor trends in the state. Michigan’s Hot 50 report covers high-demand, high-wage careers that show a mix of long-term growth, projected annual job openings and median wages. Michigan’s Career Outlook report lists in-demand occupations by career and training requirements and the Regional Career Outlook reports breakdown career outlook data in the state’s 10 regions.

Jobs in Michigan can be found at MiTalent.org, more than 100,000 jobs are listed there now. Governor Whitmer also has a Sixty by 30 goal, aiming to increase the percentage of adults in the state with a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030. Residents can also find education and training resources online for free including Skills to Work and the Michigan Reconnect program that provides free tuition to Michiganders age 25 and older.