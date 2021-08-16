Governor Whitmer scheduled to make several stops in the U.P. this week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer is expected to stop in several locations across the Upper Peninsula this week. It is an opportunity for the governor to speak about the Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, Whitmer will launch her ‘UP Jobs Tour’ on Tuesday in the western U.P. to meet with local government and elected officials along with leaders from several area businesses in Michigan’s forest products industry.

On Wednesday, Whitmer will meet with leaders from two defense manufacturing companies. She will also tour several developments and projects in city of Houghton.

The governor will spend Thursday taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony of a new manufacturing facility. The location was not disclosed. Governor Whitmer has several other Thursday stops scheduled, including lunch at the U.P. State Fair.

is also scheduled for lunch at the U.P. State Fair on Thursday.