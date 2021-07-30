Governor Whitmer signs Bills extending drivers licenses, other legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 507,508 and 509 into law today, the bills will extend the validation of drivers licenses and personal identification cards.

“The pandemic was tough on all of us, and these bills put Michigan drivers first by giving Michiganders the flexibility they need to renew their drivers license and IDs,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is crucial that we continue to offer services at our Secretary of State that fit the needs of all residents as we move forward.”

“We are glad to be entering a new era of services at our offices that are more efficient and convenient than ever before,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “With this legislation we are able to extend the expiration of all vehicle registrations, driver licenses and state IDs to 120 days after an original expiration date between March 31 and August 1 of this year, and waive late fees or refund them retroactively to residents impacted by pandemic restrictions. All our offices are open to any residents who need in-person services, which they can access by walking up or scheduling their visits online or by phone.”

Senate Bill 507 extends the period for which operator’s or chauffer’s licenses are valid. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Kevin Daley, R-Lum.

Senate Bill 508 extends the length of time an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced state personal ID card is valid. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly.

Senate Bill 509 will extend how long a personal ID card is valid and was sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington.

The governor also signed Senate Bills 60, 372, 459, 4735, 4656 and 4980.

Senate Bill 60 was sponsored by Sen. Roger Victory, R- Hudsonville and revises the requirements needed for a mechanical contractor’s license, the classifications and limitations of a license and allows credits from certain HVAC programs to be applied toward a mechanical contractor’s license.

Senate Bill 372 removes the requirement that local exchange service providers give a free printed phone book to every customer who requests one. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Kenneth Horn, R-Frankenmuth.

Senate Bill 459 will allow an application for a neighborhood enterprise zone (NEZ) certificate to be filed after a building permit has already been issued for the project. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield.

House Bill 4735 will designate a portion of Highway US-127 as the “PFC Ronald James Fitch Memorial Highway” and a portion of Highway M-50 in Eaton County as the “Ensign Francis Flaherty Memorial Highway.” The bill was sponsored by Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt.

House Bill 4656 allows the 25th Judicial Court to add an additional judge beginning January 1, 2023 which will allow for further distribution of judicial caseload assignments for the cirtuit. The 25th Judicial Court consists of Marquette County and was sponsored by Rep. Sarah Cambensy, D-Marquette.

House Bill 4980 will allow drag racing at Silver Lake State Park’s scrambe area. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant.