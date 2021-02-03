Governor Whitmer visits Pfizer Facility, emphasizes State’s vaccination strategy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WJMN) – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined members of the Pfizer team for a tour of its global manufacturing campus in Kalamazoo, where it shipped the first doses of its safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccine in late December.

During the visit, the Governor also learned more about Pfizer’s ongoing efforts to administer its COVID-19 vaccine program and she underscored the administration’s effort to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently and equitably to residents across the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits Pfizer manufacturing facility, photos courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

“This virus has challenged all of us in nearly every way imaginable, and yet through it all, the people of our state have stepped up and demonstrated the type of resilience, innovation and grit that defines us as Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Watching the first doses of Pfizer’s safe, effective vaccine roll onto the trucks from its Kalamazoo facility last year filled everyone watching with a shared sense of pride in calling Michigan home. We are working to ensure equitable distribution of the safe and effective vaccine and I encourage everyone to continue making a plan to get vaccinated and to keep wearing their mask until the pandemic is over. Together, we can and will end this pandemic once and for all.”

Since December, the state of Michigan has administered 1,028,286 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with the number of vaccines administered surpassing the number of recorded cases in the state. In an effort to eliminate COVID-19, the state has developed a comprehensive vaccination strategy centered around vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and older as soon as possible. The state plans to administer 50,000 vaccinations per day when there is an adequate supply of vaccine available to do so.

Today’s visit to Pfizer’s global manufacturing site in Kalamazoo – which was developed in 2018 through the Good Jobs for Michigan program – comes after the Biden Administration announced yesterday additional steps to increase the vaccine supply to states to 10.5 million doses nationwide.