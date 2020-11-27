Grand Ledge woman gets a ‘Thanksgiving miracle’ just in time

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman in Grand Ledge has a message for you this Thanksgiving: Give thanks and sign up to be an organ donor.

Two years ago, a healthy, active 44-year old Rachel Kuntzsch suddenly felt ‘off.’ She was having trouble breathing at night and thought she might be coming down with a cold or something.

A few days later she learned it was much, much worse. And then, just over a week later, doctors in Ann Arbor told her she couldn’t survive without a life-saving operation.

It's a story that can only be described as a 'Thanksgiving miracle.'

