Grand Rapids sets record with 35th homicide; 18 last year

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Spring 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest crashed his car and died. It’s the 35th homicide this year in Grand Rapids, a record.

Michigan’s second-largest city had nine homicides in 2018 and 18 last year.

The previous record in Grand Rapids was 34 in 1993. The latest killing occurred Sunday night.

Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was moving erratically when it crashed into a building.

They discovered the driver had a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

