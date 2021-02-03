Granholm’s energy secretary nomination passes committee

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted Wednesday morning to advance the nomination of former Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be U.S. energy secretary.

The motion to approve the nomination passed 13-4 following a brief period of discussion.

“I just simply wanted to say as the senator from Michigan, I’ve seen up close the leadership that Gov. Granholm provided, her talent, her diligence in working hard every day, and I strongly support her being confirmed,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said before the vote.

Those in opposition to Granholm’s confirmation seemed less concerned about her and more concerned about the effect the Biden’s administration’s energy policies, which aim to move the nation away from fossil fuels and encourage more renewable options, would have on their states.

“(Granholm is) capable, she’s competent, she’s sincere. I wish I could vote for her,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said. “I so strongly disagree with this administration’s energy policy and what it’s done already through executive order by taking actions that in my state are already resulting economic consequences. I not only hoped by intended to vote for her before these actions were taken.”

As listed by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., those executive actions include banning oil, gas and coal production on federal lands, killed the Keystone Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

But Democrats back those policies, which are meant to fight climate change, and also touted Granholm’s qualifications.

“I believe she’s extremely well-qualified to lead the Department of Energy and I strongly support her nomination,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “She helped save the domestic auto industry. She diversified Michigan’s economy. She brought in new investments and new industry, and she created new jobs and she left no worker behind. And I know she will continue to apply that mindset at the national level.”

Manchin was referencing Granholm’s 2007 ‘No Worker Left Behind’ Act, which was designed to offer two years of free schooling to workers who were displaced or unemployed due to changing job trends. Since August of 2007, over 130,000 people have enrolled in the program and according to a study conducted on the program in 2009, over 72% of those enrolled had found work or retained their positions.

In 2008, she passed a renewable portfolio standard requiring 10% of Michigan’s energy to come from clean energy sources by 2015 and 25% by 2025. As of 2019, Michigan had more than 11,000 jobs in the renewable energy sector.

In two terms as Michigan’s governor, Granholm became familiar with the automotive industries headquartered in Detroit. Getting the auto giants on board with some of the Biden administration’s policies will be key in making them happen.

The next step in Granholm’s confirmation process is a vote by the whole Senate, which could happen as early as this week. Her confirmation seems likely.