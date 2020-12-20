Grants awarded for more electric vehicle charging stations

FILE – In this April 25, 2016, file photo, an electric Fiat plugged into a charging station in a parking lot in Los Angeles. California utilities will invest nearly $768 million to expand a network of charging stations and other infrastructure for electric vehicles as the state moves toward a goal of 5 million zero-emission […]

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More electric vehicle fast-charging stations are coming to Michigan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says more than $448,000 in grants have been awarded for six new charging locations and three expansions of previous projects.

The sites are in Mount Pleasant, Kalamazoo, Shelby Township, Marlette, Grand Rapids, Owosso, Marshall, Indian River and Northville.

They will be part of a network of direct current fast chargers the agency is partially funding as part of its Charge Up Michigan Program. The program offers up to $70,000 per charging station.

Funding is through Michigan’s allocation from the Volkswagen diesel settlement. The state’s goal is to have the network completed by 2030.

