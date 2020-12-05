Grants awarded to groups for suicide prevention programs

DETROIT (AP) — Nine groups will split $650,000 to put on suicide prevention programs in Michigan communities.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says the funding will establish the Suicide Prevention Support for Health Care Clinics Working with Michigan’s Health-Disparate Populations initiative.

“Suicide is a complex problem that requires innovative, evidence-based solutions,” said Lynda Rossi, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan executive vice president of Government, Strategy and Public Affairs.

“The organizations receiving funding are well-positioned to take on this important work in their respective communities. We’re confident these efforts will help save lives throughout the state of Michigan and will create sustainable changes to support improved behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable populations.”

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children or adults who may be at risk.

Over 7,000 Michiganders died due to suicide from 2014 to 2018.

Work focused on populations experiencing health disparities due to income, age, gender identity and ethnic and racial characteristics are encouraged to apply for grant funding.

Organizations receiving grant funding include the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn, Black Family Development, Inc. in Detroit, and Child and Family Charities in Lansing.

Latest Stories