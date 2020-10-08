Militia members accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirteen men face charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, going so far as to watch her vacation home and build bombs, authorities say.

“When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest: I never could have imagined something like this,” Whitmer said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

She went on to blame President Donald Trump for failing to condemn and showing sympathy for white supremacy groups.

A court document filed Tuesday identifies the suspects in a federal case as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. All the suspects except for Croft, who is from Delaware, are from Michigan.

“The FBI and state police executed arrests of several of the conspirators when they were meeting on the east side of the state to pool funds for explosives and exchange tactical gear,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge, who is prosecuting the federal case linked to the plot, said.

Accused of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, all of them face up to life in prison if convicted. Birge said at least some of them have already appeared in federal court.

At a press conference alongside Birge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office has filed state-level charges against seven people in connection to the alleged kidnapping plot and for allegedly trying to find out where police lived to threaten them:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford: Providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and felony firearm.

Sean Fix, 38, of Belleville: Providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm. Arraignment is pending in Antrim County.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac: Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms. He was arraigned in Antrim County Thursday morning.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell: Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms. He was arraigned in Antrim County Thursday morning.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville: Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms. He was arraigned in Antrim County Thursday morning.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, northeast of Jackson: threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts, felony firearm. They are expected to be arraigned this afternoon in Jackson County.

L-R: Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null. (Booking photos from Antrim County)

Providing material support for a terrorist act, gang membership and threat of terrorism are all 20-year felonies. A felony firearm conviction carries a two-year sentence.

Nessel said a coordinated effort led officers from multiple agencies to execute search and arrest warrants over the previous 48 hours all over the Lower Peninsula:

Police are still on the scene in Munith. While a previous version of this report indicated a standoff was underway, MSP has clarified there is no standoff and that it is instead continuing to search.

Nessel said her charges may change after investigators had time to sort through all the evidence obtained in the raids.

“The nature of this case is rather unprecedented,” Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said, “but it does send a very vivid reminder that while we may be in a time period of discord, possibly even divisiveness and fighting across the nation, law enforcement stands united. And for those who think law enforcement is distracted, let me assure you, we are very much engaged with taking our responsibility to protect the public very seriously.”

FEDERAL COURT DOCUMENT OUTLINES PLOT

In a 15-page criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June as Adam Fox, Barry Croft and others who shared the same views met in Dublin, Ohio. They were angry at governors — including Whitmer — who issued mandates that shut down businesses in response to the coronavirus, arguing they were violating the Constitution.

That conversation prompted Fox to reach out to a militia group. While that group was not named in the document, Nessel said the charges she issued were against members or associates of the militia Wolverine Watchmen. News 8 previously spoke to the Nulls, two of the suspects arraigned in Antrim County, as members of the Barry County-based Michigan Liberty Militia.

The FBI says it had been keeping an eye on the unnamed militia since early in the year after becoming aware of online posts about overthrowing the government. It said a member of the group was worried about plans to kill police and agreed to become an informant. It was through that informant and others the FBI built much of its case, though it also had undercover officers involved. Officials said the group used encrypted messaging systems and code words to try to hide the plot, but the informants’ access allowed the FBI to see everything.

Authorities allege that as conversations continued over the following weeks and months, sometimes at tactical training sessions at militia members’ properties and at least once at a Grand Rapids store where Fox was living, a firm plan formed.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because that that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,'” the criminal complaint reads in part.

Apparently, the plan was to take her to Wisconsin and try her for treason in a kangaroo court.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing, armed with Molotov cocktails and engaging with police, but Ty Garbin shut that idea down.

It was then the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home in Antrim County. The suspects allegedly figured out where that house was and went there at least twice — once in late August and once in mid-September) to scope it out.

“‘Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her… at this point. (Expletive) it,'” the criminal complaint says Daniel Harris wrote in an Aug. 19 group chat. “‘I mean … (expletive), catch her walking into the building and act like passers-by and fixing dome her then yourself whoever does it’ (sic).”

The FBI said Fox said the group would need to train for three months and said he was ready to use deadly force.

“”I just wanna make the world glow, dude,'” the criminal complaint says hhe said in a call. “‘I’m not even (expletive) kidding. I just wanna make it all glow dude. I don’t (expletive) care anymore, I’m just so sick of it. That’s what it’s gonna take for us to take it back, we’re just gonna have to everything’s gonna have to be annihilated man.'”

He went on to rail against what he called tyranny.

The FBI agent said Fox bought a Taser to use in the attack. Authorities say the suspect also looked into blowing up a bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

During one test, according to Birge, the U.S. attorney, the suspects managed to successfully detonate a bomb wrapped with shrapnel.

The criminal complaint said Croft floated actually carrying out the the attack on the night of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but the others thought the time was not right, so they held off. They planned a final meeting to train in late October, but the FBI says Fox later said he was worried that would be too late to pull off the kidnapping before the Nov. 3. election.

Fox, Garbin, Harris and Kaleb Franks then set up a meeting with an undercover officer Tuesday to buy explosives and exchange tactical gear. Birge said it was at such a meeting they were arrested.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider, who is assisting in the case, said.

FRIEND: FOX RECENTLY ‘CHANGED’

Online records show Fox was booked into the Kent County jail on Wednesday.

He had been staying at the Vac Shack at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 36th Street in Grand Rapids, which was raided by the FBI Wednesday.

Inside the basement of the Vac Shack in Grand Rapids where Adam Fox was staying temporarily. (Oct. 8, 2020)

The store’s owner Brian Titus told News 8 he has known Fox since he was a child. He said he knew Fox was in a militia but didn’t know how serious his anti-government opinions had gotten.

“I thought he was just trying to stand up for our constitutional rights,” Titus, clearly upset, said.

He said Fox had “changed” in the last eight months, objecting to wearing a mask because he thought it was a violation of his rights. Titus said he attended a protest with other militia members at the state Capitol over the summer.

An Oct. 7, 2020, booking photo of Adam Fox from the Kent County jail.

“I knew he (Fox) belong to the militia but I didn’t know it was this deep. He kept it pretty quiet,” he said.

Titus said he had no idea about the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer. He said Fox kept some ammunition and firearms at the store, a 9 mm and two assault weapons. However, there was no explosives kept there, he said.

“He was anti-police, anti-government. He was afraid if he didn’t stand up for the Second Amendment and his rights that the country is going to go communism and socialism,” Titus said.

Brian Titus at the Vac Shack on Oct. 8, 2020.

Titus stressed it is safe to coming into his store. He said he was trying to help Fox, who was homeless. Titus told Fox he needed to be out by November.

“When you go out and help out people this is what happens. They (FBI) weren’t looking at anything I done wrong because I didn’t know about it,” Titus said.