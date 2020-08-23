Group restoring 1800s steel boat for display in Michigan

This image provided by the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society shows the Aha outside the City of Harbor Springs Department of Public Works outbuilding on Aug. 10, 2010, in Harbor Springs, Mich. The rusted and damaged boat built in the late 1800s by a northern Michigan inventor is undergoing an extensive restoration with the goal of putting the revamped vessel on display in the Lake Michigan resort community of Harbor Springs. (Kristyn Balog/Harbor Springs Area Historical Society via AP)

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — A rusted and damaged boat built in the late 1800s by a northern Michigan inventor is undergoing an extensive restoration.

The goal is to put the revamped vessel on display in the Lake Michigan resort community of Harbor Springs.

The Petoskey News-Review reports that the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society began restoring the Aha after city officials requested the removal of the decaying boat near the city’s Department of Public Works building.

Inventor Ephraim Shay built the vessel 1891.

The all-steel Aha was a rarity because most boats built during that time were made of wood.

In this image provided by the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society, students from the Industrial Arts Institute make welding repairs to the boat Aha in Onaway, Mich. The rusted and damaged boat, built in the late 1800s by a northern Michigan inventor, is undergoing an extensive restoration with the goal of putting the revamped vessel on display in the Lake Michigan resort community of Harbor Springs. (Kristyn Balog/Harbor Springs Area Historical Society via AP)

