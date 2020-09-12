Group tops 400K signatures to repeal Whitmer’s virus powers

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer opposes a ballot drive that would rescind a 75-year-old law that has enabled her to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, faced with lawsuits challenging her use of emergency powers to fight the coronavirus, could continue to prevail in court.

But she may be unable to stop a Republican maneuver that would rescind the 75-year-old law that has enabled her to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally.

A ballot drive says it’s in the “home stretch” after collecting more than 400,000 signatures in two months. Its goal is 500,000.

If at least 340,000 signatures are deemed valid by a state board, the GOP-controlled Legislature would likely repeal the 1945 law.

The Democratic governor could not veto the initiated bill.

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, right, R-Clarklake, speaks at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Shirkey supports a ballot drive that would rescind a 75-year-old law that has enabled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Latest Stories