Docs: GVSU student died from hypothermia

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical examiner said a student found deceased on Grand Valley Student University’s campus died of hypothermia due to being exposed to a cold environment, according to her death certificate.

The death certificate also stated acute ethanol intoxication contributed but didn’t cause 18-year-old Taylor DeRosa’s death.

On the morning of Dec. 12, police said a student’s body was found near the intramural athletic fields just south of West Campus Drive. The university later identified the student as DeRosa of Royal Oak. At the time, police labeled her death as suspicious.

GVSU sent a news release on Thursday that her death was “accidental,” but didn’t provide exactly how she died.

“Taylor’s death is a terrible tragedy for her family and all those close to her,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella in a statement. “We are a caring community and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Taylor. Our routines during COVID have put physical space between us, but we should work to stay emotionally connected, especially as we grieve the loss of a promising young woman who was part of our campus community.”