WATCH: GVSU students ordered to stay in place amid COVID-19 outbreak

GVSU is holding hold a virtual online press conference now, which you can find streaming live on woodtv.com.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is telling all Grand Valley State University to stay in place for two weeks as it attempts to quell a coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Thursday, students should stay in their homes — on or off campus — through Oct. 1, though they may still go to class, get food, exercise, go to medical appointments and fulfill religious obligations. They may go to work if deemed essential and if their employer OKs their return.

Students should not go to any parties or other group activities. Unless there’s an emergency, they should not go back to their parents’ homes so as not to spread the virus there.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, GVSU President Philomena Mantella said the university is not changing its in-person learning for now since classes don’t seem to be the source of spread. Classes already have limited capacity and students are wearing masks during them.

She said students violating the staying-in-place order or not wearing masks in public will first been reminded to follow the rules. If they still don’t, the university will move to enforcement. Student ambassadors and campus police will help with that process.

University administrator Greg Sanial, also the interim director of its Virus Action Team, said the school will be working even more closely with the county, becoming even more aggressive with testing and helping students to better understand what information they should provide when speaking with contact tracers.

The state’s MI Start Map also shows Ottawa County has seen a spike in cases per million people per day since late August, around the time students returned.

Ottawa County says it has seen more than 600 cases among the student population in Allendale Township since Aug. 23, and GVSU says it has had 740 cases between both Ottawa and Kent counties since Aug. 1.

As of noon Wednesday, GVSU’s online dashboard says there are 370 “active” cases. Most of those are among students who live off campus, though some are on campus.

State data shows GVSU has the largest outbreak of any college in Michigan.

The health department said most of the cases are linked to congregate living or gatherings. Sanial said the contact tracing is leading back to gatherings of fewer than 10 people.

“Control of the COVID-19 pandemic is necessary to protect the health of Ottawa County communities,” Lisa Stefanovsky, Ottawa County Department of Public Health public health officer, said in a statement. “Based on epidemiological data and the expertise of public health officials, the increased numbers of GVSU cases may adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. This could include the Ottawa County Court system and K-12 education based on the state’s mandated thresholds for in-person interactions. GVSU has worked collaboratively with us in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and we truly appreciate their support as we work through this.”

Health officials also reminded students to follow other coronavirus mitigation practices including frequent hand washing, staying 6 feet from others and wearing a mask when around others.