Hackers breach customer data at Michigan State online store

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says hackers have breached its online store, gaining access to customer credit card numbers and other personal information.

The university on Monday began notifying customers who may have been affected by the hack.

Officials say Michigan State’s information security team has corrected the site’s vulnerabilities that allowed the intrusion between Oct. 19, 2019 and June 26.

The university is offering free credit monitoring to anyone affected by the breach.

Hackers used code to expose the names, addresses and credit card numbers of about 2,600 customers, but no social security numbers were exposed.

Latest Stories