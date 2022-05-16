LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Healthy Michigan Plan healthcare program has surpassed 1 million enrollees within the state, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday. The program, an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, was introduced in 2014.

“Today, one million Michiganders have access to affordable health care coverage under the Healthy Michigan Plan, which is a testament to what’s possible when we work side by side to get things done,” said Governor Whitmer. “When I was in the State Legislature, I worked across the aisle with a Republican Governor to establish Healthy Michigan, and today, I have the honor to watch this successful program cover one million and counting of our neighbors, family, and friends. Healthy Michigan has helped so many Michiganders get the care they need to thrive, and I will work with anyone to bolster the program, expand coverage, and lower the cost of health care.”

Coverage under the plan is available to Michiganders aged 19-64 who have an income at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, coming out to $18,754 annually for a single person and $36,908 for a family of four. Enrollees must meet other eligibility requirements, including not qualifying for other Medicaid programs.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to increase access to health care coverage,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This is not just about a number. For each of the 1 million enrollees, there is a story of how Healthy Michigan Plan has made their lives better.”

Whitmer says research from the University of Michigan found that the Healthy Michigan Plan more than doubled primary care usage. Additionally, it reduced enrollees’ reliance on the emergency room by 58% and reduced uncompensated care by nearly 50%.

You can find more information about enrolling in the Healthy Michigan Plan here or by calling the Michigan Health Care Helpline at (855) 789-5610.

You can read more about the Healthy Michigan Plan here.