High winds knock out power for more than 200K Michigan homes

DETROIT (AP) — High winds have knocked out power for more than 200,000 homes in lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings across most of the state until Sunday evening.

Weather officials are forecasting 25 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph.

DTE Energy reported nearly 191,000 customers without power on Sunday at 5 p.m. Consumers Energy reported roughly 50,000 customers were affected.

Outages were reported in counties including Lapeer, Ingham and Oakland.

