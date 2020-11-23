Historically Black sorority creates scholarship for women to attend GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of a historically Black sorority at Grand Valley State University have created a scholarship to help other women who have been through tough times.

“If I would’ve had something like this when I was applying to school, it would’ve raised a little bit more of some weight that I had on my shoulders,” Maya Sanders, the president of the Lambda Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. at GVSU, said.

She is one of the women spearheading the chapter’s new endowed scholarship.

“I felt like it was my duty to do whatever I can to make this idea come to fruition and come to life,” Sanders said.

The chapter began the effort last year to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a goal of raising $450,000 over 10 years to help students graduate.

Less than a year in to the campaign, the sorority has already raised more than $50,000.

“Women need to help to be the next Kamala Harris. Women need help to be the next Michelle Obama. Women need help and who better than other women to help us,” said Tamika Frimpong, a member of the Lambda Pi Legacy Scholarship Committee and alumna of GVSU.

While any woman can apply, Frimpong said special consideration will be given to candidates who are first-generation students or come from a single-parent household, among other challenges they may have faced.

“While the prize was graduation, it was not without struggle. And how could we as women empower other women to get through the struggle?” Frimpong said.

The women hope to help someone else the way their sorority has helped them.

“My goal for this is to encourage other women of color to know that the sky is the limit for them,” Sanders said.

“All of us have struggled in one way or another and we’ve made it, so they can, too,” Frimpong said.

You can make a donation to the scholarship program online.