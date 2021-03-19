Holland restaurant owner arrested after flouting state COVID-19 dining restrictions

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland restaurant owner who ignored the state dine-in ban has been arrested in Park Township.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, was driving when she was stopped by police at Lakewood Boulevard and 160th Street around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Michigan State Police arrested her without incident, the state attorney general’s office said.

Pavlos-Hackney was wanted on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court after not responding to a state civil case. She remains in the Ingham County Jail awaiting her next court hearing.

The state suspended Marlena’s restaurant license on Jan. 20, but she continued to operate her business. When News 8 stopped by Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria Thursday afternoon, Pavlos-Hackney was still serving customers, refusing to comply with COVID-19 mitigation protocols like mask wearing or capacity limits.

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders and the order of the court – a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena’s customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Friday news release. “MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures required by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.”

Pavlos-Hackney said it’s her constitutional right to stay open and operate her business as she sees fit.

An Ingham County judge issued a bench warrant for Pavlos-Hackney during a virtual hearing March 4, saying she should be jailed until she shuts down her restaurant after flouting the most recent state dine-in ban and then ignoring the suspension of her license.

After making multiple attempts to get Pavlos-Hackney to comply, spokesperson Kelly Rossman-McKinney said the Michigan Attorney General’s Office turned the case over the Michigan State Police.

In a March 11 phone call, MSP warned Pavlos-Hackney a warrant was out for her arrest and she had a week to turn herself in. However, Pavlos-Hackney refused to comply.

“I’m not afraid if I have to go to jail, because I fight for freedom,” Pavlos-Hackney said Thursday.

Pavlos-Hackney told News 8 she’ll be in jail for as long as it takes to fight for her freedom. Rick Martin of the Texas-based Constitutional Law Group is not a licensed attorney and does not have a law degree, but he plans to assist in Pavlos-Hackney’s case.

Before her arrest, Hackney said she has arranged for staff members to continue running her restaurant.