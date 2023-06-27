Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), established under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, still has funds available for Michigan residents. However, the funds are expected to run out by the end of 2023.

The statewide program uses federal funds to share up to $25,000 to residents who were financially impacted by the pandemic. These funds go toward delinquent home payments including mortgages, property taxes and more. Michiganders who experienced a reduction in income or increase in living expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are able to apply for these funds while they are still available.

“We’ve totaled $171 million in applications that we were unable to fund,” said Dawn Hengesbach, MIHAF Project Lead Manager at Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). “Right now, we’re looking at about [$30 million] remaining, with about $14.5 million in total reserved not yet funded. So those are applications or monies in progress yet. So right now, we’re looking at forecast date of those funds ending towards the end of the year. So, it’s a critical point right now to get this message out to Michigan homeowners that, you know, we’re here to help.”

If you are a Michigan homeowner who was financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can learn more about the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund online here.