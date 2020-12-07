Michigan hospitals: Partial shutdown is working, should be extended

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, doors to a COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health in Madison, Wis., caution hospital personnel and visitors. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospital officials says the state’s partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.

The statement came hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration planned to announce to what it extent it will continue restrictions due to end late Tuesday.

The three-week “pause” is expected to be lengthened.

The state health department has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports.

Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys are closed.

Latest Stories