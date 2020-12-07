Michigan hospitals: Partial shutdown is working, should be extended

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospital officials says the state’s partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.
The statement came hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration planned to announce to what it extent it will continue restrictions due to end late Tuesday.
The three-week “pause” is expected to be lengthened.
The state health department has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports.
Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys are closed.
Latest Stories
- Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon
- Biden picks Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, coronavirus response
- Judge nixes bid to decertify Michigan vote, seize machines
- Wisconsin ‘serial drunk driver’ sentenced for sixth drunk driving offense
- Minneapolis police investigating strange string of vandalism happening at elderly woman’s home