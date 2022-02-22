LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Kathy Kumpula, a first grade teacher at Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools, was awarded this weeks Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery.

Winners of the award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant for their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Kumpula says she was drawn to education because of the challenges it presents and wanting to help students reach their potential.

“I wanted to be a school social worker and decided to get my education degree first. I love challenges, whether it is improving grades, developing/changing a student’s mindset, or challenging my students to reach their full potential.”

Another staff member at Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools nominated Kumpula saying:

“Mrs. Kathy Kumpula is an outstanding first grade teacher that shows deep compassion and strives to ensure that all of her students do well regardless of their shortcomings. Kathy goes above and beyond the requirements of a general education teacher to meet the needs of some of the most challenging students in the school district. While she may be taking tickets at sporting events, counseling students during difficult times, and providing engaging activities in the classroom, it is what is not seen that is most impressive about her. She has always made it a point to root for the underdog. Over the past year I have watched her organize, implement, and document some of the most rigorous behavioral and academic interventions for a particular student with special needs. She organized behavioral team meetings, implemented numerous physical and behavioral interventions, communicated to the parents on a daily basis, and logged more information than imaginable all in an effort to ensure this student could maintain their education in the general education classroom as their parent wished. She is an asset to our district and should be recognized as one of the most gifted, compassionate, and caring teachers in the state. “

Kumpula has been an educator for 25 years and has worked the past two years in her current position. The awardee is chosen based on the following criteria: