Watch: House Committee to vote on license extension, SoS walk-in hours

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing this morning to vote on bills that would push back renewal dates for driver’s licenses and also force the Secretary of State’s Office to drop its appointment-only system.

The 10:30 a.m. hearing will stream live on the state House’s website and on woodtv.com.

The proposed legislation aims to help ease pressure on the SoS, which says it is dealing with a backlog of work due to renewal extensions granted in the midst of the pandemic. The bills would extend deadlines to get licenses, state identification cards and vehicle registrations renewed without late fees.

But the Republican-proposed bills would also make Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, get rid of the appointment-only system she has established. She says that system decreases wait times in offices and allows branches to serve more people each month.

But even though next-day appointments are released each day, many have complained about it taking months to get a slot.

If the bills become law, branches would have to offer walk-in options.

If the bills pass the Republican-led committee, they will then head to the House floor for a vote. They have already been approved by the state Senate.