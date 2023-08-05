MICHIGAN (WJMN) – What kind of pay change did Michiganders see in the last year? The answer is pretty average, according to a recent report from private payroll firm ADP.

To determine year-over-year annual pay growth across the country, ADP used salaries of nearly 10 million employees over the last 12 months, with the results listed in its National Employment Report.

According to the latest data, Michigan ranked near the middle of the nation in terms of pay growth over the past year. In fact, the state tied for 23rd, sharing the spot with Illinois, Mississippi, and Rhode Island.

While a four-way tie for 23rd doesn’t exactly stand out, it’s still nowhere near Delaware, which was ranked dead last in the 51st spot. (Since D.C. is included in the report, the overall ranking consisted of 51 states.)

Annual pay growth in Michigan was 6.4% over the last year, according to the report. In addition to being above the national median of 6.2%, that percentage stands tall compared to neighboring states such as Indiana, where wages grew just 5.2%.

The report showed Michigan’s median pay level in 2023 was $58,300, which is higher than every other neighboring state.

Even with the median pay growth and pay level, Michigan ranked 10th in CNBC’s annual rankings of “America’s Top States for Business.” This means while Michiganders are earning more than their neighbors in other states, the state is still attractive for businesses.

Additionally, according to the non-profit Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate report, Michigan ranked 12th overall and 20th for its corporate tax policies. The state’s individual income tax ranked 12th, while its property tax ranked 25th across the nation.