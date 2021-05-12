How much COVID-19 funeral assistance did Michiganders get from FEMA?

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. – Gilberto Arreguin Camacho spent over three weeks in the hospital before his death, according to his son. “He had so much love in his heart for his family,” his son Nestor Arreguin said. “He always had advice for you when you needed it. He was a really hard working man. He worked his whole life. Coming home late, working so hard to provide for his family. Im going to try and follow his legacy.” Arreguin worked as an automobile painter, leaving behind a legacy of children and grandchildren. Family members streamed part of the service for relatives in Mexico who were unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency started accepting applications for a funeral assistance program that will reimburse funeral expenses for those who have lost family members to COVID-19 between January 2020 and December 2020.

Two billion dollars was provided to FEMA through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act of 2021 and recently, FEMA has released information on how many funerals they have approved and awarded money toward.

As of Monday, May 10 – Michiganders have submitted 5,570 applications. FEMA has approved $105,861 for funeral assistance and have awarded 16 applicants with funeral assistance.

Wisconsin residents have submitted 2,902 applications, FEMA has approved $124,811 for funeral assistance and have awarded 17 applicants for funeral assistance.

All together FEMA has received nearly 174,000 applications, approved more than 2,200 of those applications and distributed more than $15.5 million throughout all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to FEMA, assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. New York, Ohio and Texas are currently the top 3 states to have the most assistance approved.

For those who qualify, can fill out an application by calling FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585). No online applications are being accepted.

According to FEMA’s website, expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation typically include, but are not limited to:

Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot or cremation niche

Marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

Use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances

Depending on which option you chose when applying, funds will be directly deposited or a check will be sent through the mail.