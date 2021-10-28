How technology is resurfacing the history of Great Lakes Shipwrecks

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the announcement of three confirmed shipwreck discoveries by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) near the area of Grand Marais in Lake Superior, we continued the conversation to learn more about their mission.

“This is what the organization, The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society was founded upon this idea of seeking out, documenting, and discovering shipwrecks. said Bruce Lynn, Executive Director for GLSHS

Lynn discussed the importance of this latest trio of discoveries along the Southeastern shore of Lake Superior which has come to be known as the shipwreck coast.

“These three shipwrecks that we’ve found and it’s pretty exciting. It helps us bring this stories to the forefront for people that are visiting the museum. Most people aren’t going to see this. They won’t be out on our research vessel with us in the middle of Lake Superior. It’s pretty exciting part about what we do. To be able to share these stories, that’s what we’re all about,” said Lynn.

Their research vessel, The David Boyd is equipped with some impressive technology.

“So we have a side-scan sonar system from a company called Marine Sonic Technology. They are based out of Yorktown, Virginia. We’ve been working with them for a number of years. This is one of their more technologically advanced systems.” Lynn continued, “What it allows us to do is paint, so to speak, the bottom of the lake and see if there’s anything down there that might be casting a shadow. We have different frequencies we can use. It’s like sound pulses that are spreading out across the bottom of the lake and if something casts a shadow we know we might be seeing a target down there or some type of anomaly that we’d want to further research and send an ROV down.”

Researchers use a deep ocean engineering remotely operated vehicle (ROV). They are able to gather high quality images to confirm and document their findings. Before all the technology comes into play, researchers act as detectives, combing through archived newspaper articles and eye witness statements.

“In this case with all three of the shipwrecks we found this year, there was only one fatality. So you’ll have eye witness accounts from the crew and the captain to give you an approximate idea.”

Bruce Lynn talks about some of the details they are able to capture with their underwater equipment.

In theory, Lynn said there are approximately 6,000 shipwrecks on the Great Lakes. The exact number isn’t clear because of record keeping at the time.

Bruce Lynn talks about how sharing stories of shipwrecks, they are able to connect with descendants of crew members.

“With all these different vessels and all these different ships, that was a way of life. I mean it still it is, but not in the same way it was back in the 1880’s and 1890’s. We’re able to document by locating the shipwrecks, not only the kind of ship that we’re talking about, but we can better help to understand the details as to why it sank. Particularly for some of these ships if you didn’t have any survivors. But we can tell the stories in the museum. We just opened up a changing exhibit gallery in an old 1920’s era U.S. Navy building at Whitefish Point and we have a brand new exhibit dedicated to a Lake Huron shipwreck. In this case the 1966, Daniel J. Morel shipwreck. What that gallery will allow us to do is every so many years, we can take one of these ships that we’ve discovered, we can create an exhibit, we can create a documentary, we can get the information out on our website. We have our publications like our shipwreck journal we put out through the museum so we can tell those stories. So what it does is helps us keep the memory alive of that ship and of the crew. If you think it is roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on the Great Lakes, most people have never heard of the vast majority of those wrecks. If you think about some of these wrecks where you have 20-30 people perish that were on board, that crew is every bit as important as say the 29 crew members that went down in the Fitzgerald or the 29 that went down on the Daniel J. Morel. So it’s keeping those memories alive, better understanding the history and being able to better share those stories with the general public.”

Lynn said most people visiting the museum think of the Edmund Fitzgerald when they think of shipwrecks, but many of the others are forgotten by the general public.

Bruce Lynn talks about how the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum brings history to life.

You can learn about shipwrecks by visiting or supporting the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.