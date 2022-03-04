MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Applications are now being accepted through Thursday, March 31 for the new Growing MI Business grant program, which was signed into law at the end of 2021 to deliver $409 million in additional support to businesses across the state.

Governor Whitmer’s office announced the open application for eligible businesses in operation before October 1, 2019, may receive a grant up to $5 million due to financial hardship. Eligible businesses that began operating between October 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

Stacey Bliesener, Assistant Deputy Treasurer, Michigan Department of Treasury said, “The Growing MI Business grant program is not on a first come, first serve basis. It’s also not a competitive grant program. So all eligible recipients who submit an application will be considered.”

Once applications are submitted, there will be a review process to make sure all applications meet the statutory requirements. If more applications are received than anticipated, funds will be pro-rated to make sure all the funds make it to all eligible recipients.

“If you try and skip a step the system won’t allow you to submit the application. So we have some edits built in to prevent that,” added Bliesener.

One of the most common errors to avoid, not applying on time.

“We have an eligibility checklist online, so businesses can go there and verify whether or not they are eligible, along with a documentation checklist to verify what documentation do I need prior to the application and submitting it,” said Bliesener.

Each business must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1, 2022.

“The dollars they receive cannot be used for personal expenses. They must be used for business related expenses. In addition, they cannot be used to pay for expenses that have been or will be paid by other government and private source funds,” aid Bliesener.

Individuals can apply for business resources online at www.michigan.gov/abr.

Businesses interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to attend an information webinar from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Details for signing up for the webinar can be found on the grant program’s website.

Under state law, there are nine types of businesses eligible a grant:

Entertainment venues

Recreational facilities and public places of amusement

Barbers and cosmetologists

Exercise facilities

Food service establishments

Nursery dealers and growers

Athletic trainers

Body art facilities

Hotels and bed & breakfast establishments

Additional information about the Growing MI Business Grant Program – including frequently asked questions, fact sheets and previously recorded webinars – can be found on www.michigan.gov/abr.