MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – To help meet the needs of mental health resources for children in the Upper Peninsula, The Superior Health Foundation has opened the window for grant applications to its proactive grant-giving initiatives for 2023-2024.

The Superior Health Foundation held a pediatric mental health roundtable in May to hear from educators, health providers, and other local leaders and identify areas of greatest need and inspire ideas for projects and programs.

The Request For Proposals (RFP) to address pediatric mental health issues in the Upper Peninsula is available here. at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org.

Click on the “Apply Here for a Grant from the SHF.”

A total of $1.3 million in grant funding will be awarded by The Superior Health Foundation in partnership with the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.

The application period will run from June 26 through Aug. 4.

Those with questions are asked during the process to contact Laura Jarvi at SHF at ljarvi@superiorhealthfoundation.org.