LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to help protect residents from COVID-19.

Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. The state health department is sending the masks to community organizations, including county-based offices of the Department of Health and Human Services, local health departments, Area Agency on Aging offices and low-income health clinics.

The masks are in addition to 400 million free N95 masks the federal government is distributing to pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan. Michiganders are asked to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability as opposed to calling sites.