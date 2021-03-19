MICHIGAN (WJMN) On Friday, the Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission (MAPAAC) released the following statement on Friday which includes how to report hate crimes in Michigan:

MAPAAC is disheartened by the recent shootings of Asian American women in Atlanta, Georgia, where six of the eight victims were Korean American. Whether explicit or implicit bias, the shooter was motivated by his fetishization and sexualization of Asian American women – a long standing issue in this country. His racism and misogyny was fueled by the xenophobic rhetoric of politicians that spurred his murderous and horrific actions.

We cannot ignore that once again, in a time of national crisis, working class immigrants are targeted. We’ve seen this over and over again where a pattern of white supremacy operates – racial minorities and immigrants are often scapegoated for societal and individual problems.

Many are now asking themselves – am I safe in my own community and my country? MAPAAC urges elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders to recognize this crime by calling it what it is – a racially motivated hate crime. We hope that our leaders will stand with us as we mobilize our own communities and work in solidarity with others striving to move forward to a place of healing.

Individuals can contact the Department of the Attorney General Hate Crimes Unit if they have knowledge of, or are a victim of, a crime motivated by hate by phone at 313-456-0200 or by email at HateCrimes@michigan.gov.