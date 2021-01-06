Huizenga, Meijer: Capitol breach ‘a sad day for our republic’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga and Peter Meijer condemned protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, interrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote.

“We’re better than this,” Huizenga said in a phone call with News 8 from a safe place in Washington. “This is not acceptable.”

“It’s an incredibly sad day for our republic,” Meijer added on the call.

Meijer, a freshman representative who was sworn into office only days ago, said he was “very angry,” “very disappointed” and “absolutely saddened” for his nation.

“I think it’s critical that we move forward here with some unity,” he said. “We’ve just seen so much divide, so much rancor … words escape me today.”

Both Huizenga and Meijer said the president must forcefully direct his supporters to go home.

Unacceptable. Enough. Acknowledge Biden as President-Elect and end this madness. Violent rioters laid siege to the nation’s Capitol in an act of insurrection unparalleled in modern times. This is not leadership. https://t.co/to4tupN8YH — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 6, 2021

“If those who stormed the Capitol today thought that they could intimidate us, thought that they could get a message across, thought that they could do anything other than show the poverty of their argument, show that those who resort to violence and intimidation, they don’t do that if they are on the winning side,” Meijer said. “That is the last gasp. That is a desperate attempt to assert an untenable position.”

Both Huizenga and Meijer are Republicans from West Michigan; Huizenga from the lakeshore and Meijer is from Grand Rapids. Both, as well as U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St.Joseph, told News 8 earlier this week they would no object to the certification of the Electoral College.

I am safe and sheltered in place. Horrified and shell-shocked by the violence of rioters trying to undo the constitutional transfer of power. @RealDonaldTrump, for the sake of our nation and safety of our people, tell your supporters to stand down and leave town. — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) January 6, 2021

Two other Michigan Republicans, Reps. Jack Bergman and Tim Walberg, had intended to object.

The certification process, which goes state-by-state alphabetically and normally takes about half an hour, got only to the state of Arizona before it was suspended as protesters entered the center of U.S. democracy.

Meijer, a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he felt “that sinking feeling when you feel that things aren’t going to wind up well” as he watched the process from the House gallery.

“Suddenly, the speaker was escorted out, (U.S. Rep.) Steve Scalise (R-La.) and other leadership were escorted out of the chamber. They (Capitol police) locked all the doors, got us all into the chamber because that was seemingly the most secure location,” Huizenga explained.

“I was actually carrying a piece of furniture to help try to barricade the door when there was a shout of shots fired. Obviously, kept trying to carry it closer and got told to get down,” he said.

He and other representatives were ultimately evacuated.

“Obviously a very sad day,” Huizenga continued. “This is not how we handle our political disputes here in the United States.”

Listen to the phone call with Reps. Huizenga and Meijer below.