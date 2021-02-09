ICE detainee dies at Calhoun County jail; natural causes cited

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died while being held at the Calhoun County jail.

ICE identified the man as Jesse Jermone Dean Jr., 58, of the Bahamas. His family has been notified of his death.

He died around 11:40 a.m. Friday. ICE said he had been moved to the jail’s medical monitoring unit the previous day after he said he was unwell.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure. ICE said it is also conducting a “comprehensive, agency-wide review” of the death.

County officials say Dean is not believed to have contracted COVID-19. The jail has dealt with outbreaks of the virus, including in the unit that houses ICE detainees.

ICE said it arrested Dean on Dec. 31, the same day he was released from a federal prison in Baldwin, where he had served 30 years for importing cocaine into the country, along with other related drug charges.