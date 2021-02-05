‘I’m like shaking’: Woman gives $1,000 tips to food workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been handing out $1,000 tips to stunned restaurant workers in the Grand Rapids area.
Jenna Arcidiacono was inspired by a video on TikTok.
She began raising money to reward people who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor dining for more than two months.
Arcidiacono says “everyone could just use a smile.” She has given $7,000 since January, with minimum tips of $1,000.
Arcidiacono stopped at Bridge Street Burger Shack in Rockford and stuffed the tip jar with $100 bills.
An employee’s reaction? “Holy cow.”
