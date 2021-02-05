‘I’m like shaking’: Woman gives $1,000 tips to food workers

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been handing out $1,000 tips to stunned restaurant workers in the Grand Rapids area.

Jenna Arcidiacono was inspired by a video on TikTok.

She began raising money to reward people who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor dining for more than two months.

Arcidiacono says “everyone could just use a smile.” She has given $7,000 since January, with minimum tips of $1,000.

Arcidiacono stopped at Bridge Street Burger Shack in Rockford and stuffed the tip jar with $100 bills.

An employee’s reaction? “Holy cow.”