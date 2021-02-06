Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. Wyoming’s governor is promoting a Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution — findings questioned by a utility that owns the plants and wants to shift away from the fossil fuel in favor of wind and solar energy. Supporters say carbon capture would save coal by pumping carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas emitted by power plants — underground instead of into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A company no longer will be able to burn trash at a Detroit incinerator site as part of an agreement with the state.

State regulators say Detroit Renewable Power has entered into a consent judgment to resolve violations of air quality and waste management rules.

Trash burned at the incinerator created electricity and steam used by homes and buildings in and around downtown Detroit.

Three boilers at the facility are required to permanently shut down and the company also must pay a $200,000 penalty.

The facility can continue to conduct limited, temporary solid waste transfer operations.

The state says this has been allowed to meet Detroit’s ongoing waste needs until the end of this year.