Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down

DETROIT (AP) — A company no longer will be able to burn trash at a Detroit incinerator site as part of an agreement with the state.
State regulators say Detroit Renewable Power has entered into a consent judgment to resolve violations of air quality and waste management rules.
Trash burned at the incinerator created electricity and steam used by homes and buildings in and around downtown Detroit.
Three boilers at the facility are required to permanently shut down and the company also must pay a $200,000 penalty.
The facility can continue to conduct limited, temporary solid waste transfer operations.
The state says this has been allowed to meet Detroit’s ongoing waste needs until the end of this year.
