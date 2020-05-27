Indiana billboards poke fun at Michigan coronavirus restrictions

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOOD) — Digital billboards in Indiana near the state line with Michigan draw attention to coronavirus policy differences between the Great Lakes state and its neighbors.

The billboards are along I-69 near Angola and can be seen mixed in with several other unrelated electronic advertisements that rotate through.

The sign for northbound traffic heading toward Michigan reads, “Now Entering Michigan: Really? You’re sure about this?”

The southbound sign says, “The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders To A Free-To-Roam State. We Thank You for the Revenue!”

A digital billboard in Indiana near the Michigan state line. (May 26, 2020)

A digital billboard in Indiana near the Michigan state line. (May 26, 2020)

Steve Swick, the president and owner of Swick Broadcasting Company, said he and his business are behind the billboards. He said they didn’t get any payment to post the messages.

“I did it just to do it,” Swick said. “We hear and see all the frustrations of Michiganders that are going through. There was nothing political about it.”

The Swick Broadcasting Company owns radio stations and billboards. The owner said the business has received a lot of responses and most have been positive.

“It’s just to get people thinking and let them know that the great state of Indiana is getting open for business and we welcome them to come down,” Swick said.

Swick said people are already crossing the state line and the Angola area saw a lot of Michiganders over Memorial Day weekend.

“Restaurants were full, although they were operating at 50% capacity, per what the state order is,” Swick said.

He is not sure how long he will keep the digital signs running but feels they have already achieved their intended purpose.