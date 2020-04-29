Initiative to give Michigan essential workers a “G.I. Bill”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The federal government awarded Michigan $100 million to support child care providers during COVID-19.

The goal of the Child Care Relief Fund is to help local child care providers stay in business and make child care more affordable for Michigan families, according to a press release sent by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

These grants are non-competitive and you can apply in less than 10 minutes for funding on your computer or mobile device right now, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

A webinar on Friday, May 1st at 1:00 p.m. or on Monday, May 4th at 3:30 p.m. are also available to assist with your application.

The funds can be used to cover unexpected expenses due to the crisis as well as cut costs for families.

The Michigan Department of Education is also expecting additional funding available in May and June.