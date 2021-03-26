Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan launches ‘Claim Your Race’ campaign to address data genocide

MICH. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – The Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan has launched a campaign to address what it calls data genocide.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan states that there has been a lack of reporting on race and ethnicity when it comes to public health surveillance data. The first step in fixing that issue is asking American Indians and Alaskan Natives to represent their tribes on all health forms, rather than marking “other”.

“Data is how we define what our goals are and what our focuses will be, and so if there’s not adequate data there, it won’t be a focus and if there’s not adequate data there, it won’t show that there are major issues,” said Joshua Hudson, the assistant health and human services director for Bay Mills Health Center.

“So, within public health broadly and specifically there’s a lot of conversation around health disparities, meaning some groups of people are experiencing things in a more pronounced way than others, and so that is a disparity, right? And so we can’t get a full grasp of how deep these health disparities are if we don’t have adequate and accurate data.”

Claiming your race also allows a space for Indigenous people, and other ethnicities or races, to self-identify.

“The point I’m really trying to make is doctor’s offices need to make sure they’re allowing spaces for people to self-identify. So, if that’s on our annual registration forms, asking those questions when we’re at vaccine clinics, making sure they’re leaving space for people to fill that out and mark their race. Because when we leave it just to providers, you know, someone’s phenotype and how they look and how they present doesn’t give an adequate description of what their race or ethnicity is,” said Hudson.

Race data can also help determine indigenous communities’ needs for schools, housing, health care facilities, and roads.

To read the full article from the Urban Indian Health Institute about data genocide, click here.