Investigators from across the state search the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dive teams from around the state will gather at Michigan State University Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 a.m. to conduct a Red Cedar River search for Brendan Santo.

The Rochester Hills native and Grand Valley State University student went missing on Oct. 29 and was last seen at MSU.

The 18-year-old was visiting MSU for the football game against the University of Michigan. Investigators continue looping back to the Red Cedar River as a particular place of interest.

Investigators along with the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office have not only spent days searching the river but have also talked with experts on how it flows and what water levels should be.

Officials spent Wednesday, Dec. 1 preparing the area for a thorough search by removing wood and debris from the river to make for an easier and larger-scale search.

Groups will be split up to examine different parts of the river and officials say they hope they find something that will lead them in the direction of bringing Santo home.

“Since the start of our search operation, both professional search operation and volunteer search operation, we have not found anything of interest or anything of Brendan’s property at all,” Chris Rozman, MSU Police Department Inspector said. “I can confirm that.”

Rozman says authorities are grateful for the amount of help they have received in the search through professional resources, local, state, federal and volunteers.



“It’s been overwhelming, it really shows that we’re doing everything we can to bring Brendan home,” Rozman said.

Authorities say they have no reason to suspect foul play was involved in his disappearance and continue to ask the community for any information on Santo’s location that they may have.