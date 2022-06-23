ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Administrator’s with the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority released details of an asphalt repair project which is set to start June 27th.

Oberstar was hired to repair sections of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail (IOHT) from Winthrop Junction in Ishpeming to the Canadian National railroad crossing in Negaunee. Portions of the trail will be closed for two weeks. Crews will cut bumpy and cracked pavement, remove tree roots, and repave.

The affected sections range from 2 feet to 203 feet in length. Caution is urged in these areas. Detour maps have been provided.

Lastly, from Healey Avenue to the r/r crossing, trail users should use Healy Avenue, Main Street, Baldwin/Brown Streets and Prince Street to bypass construction crews.

From 3rd Street in Ishpeming to the Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee on Tobin Street, trail users can use 1st or 2nd Streets to Division Street/BRM28, Gold Street and Rail Street in Negaunee to bypass crews working in between Ishpeming and Negaunee.

Lastly, from Healey Avenue to the r/r crossing, trail users should use Healy Avenue, Main Street, Baldwin/Brown Streets and Prince Street to bypass construction crews.

The IOHRA needs to upgrade these sections for the safety of all trail users and part of our commitment to use our millage monies for trail maintenance. These maps are available sy ironoreheritage.com/news for viewing.