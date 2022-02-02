LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As we continue to brave the cold, snow shoveling is at the top of our priority list. According to the American Heart Association, many people are at risk of a heart attack after shoveling snow.

Physical therapists across the country also say there are numerous injuries caused by poor snow shoveling posture and techniques.

“Depending on the amount of snow, shoveling can produce a tremendous strain on the heart as blood pressure and heart rate go up,” Dr. Joel Cohn, Interventional Cardiologist at Sparrow Hospital said.

Dr. Cohn says shoveling can become dangerous for people who have sedentary lifestyles.

“The symptoms we worry about are pressure or tightness in the chest,” Dr. Cohn said, “a squeezing sensation in the chest, or acute shortness of breath.”

These symptoms are usually signs of cardiac arrest or heart attack which can usually occur in older individuals.

“Good mechanics can really make a big difference, as well as taking rest breaks,” said Mary Thiel, Physical Therapist at MSU Health Care. Thiel says everyone is at risk for some type of snow-related injury.

“You can get overuse injuries with snow shoveling because it’s a new activity and most of the time you are using the same hand for each time you shovel,” Thiel said.

People of all ages can strain muscles when shoveling, and those muscle injuries can lead to other serious problems.

“People are using the same hunched over forward flex posture, and that can stress out people’s backs,” Thiel said.

Dr. Cohn and Thiel say if something does not feel right to seek immediate medical attention, and not to stay home.