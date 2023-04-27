GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Isabella County mother will serve prison time for stalking two minors, including her own daughter.

Kendra Licari was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in prison on Wednesday, approximately one month after pleading guilty to two charges.

Licari was arrested in December 2022. Investigators say Licari sent hundreds of harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend over a span of five months in 2021. She reportedly posed as an unknown classmate, then worked with law enforcement and the boyfriend’s mom to try and figure out who was sending the messages.

Investigators say Licari used specialized software to hide her location and her true identity.

Court documents show that Licari pleaded guilty to two charges of stalking a minor. In return, three other charges were dropped, including two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of obstruction of justice.

Licari could serve up to five years in prison. She will receive credit for 22 days already served.

MLive reports that Licari was not allowed to have contact with her daughter while out on bond. According to WPBN, Judge Mark Duthie said Licari is now free to contact her daughter, however it is up to the daughter and her family to decide “whether or not to rebuild their relationship.”