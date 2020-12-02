Jackson couple married 47 years, dies of COVID seconds apart

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who was married for nearly 50 years died seconds apart from the coronavirus.

The couple died on Nov. 24 in Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent a week at the hospital after getting sick with COVID-19.

Their daughter said her mother visited a doctor two weeks ago after “feeling poorly,” and when she went back home, her dad ended up getting it.

They both got progressively sicker and on Nov. 17 took an ambulance to the hospital.

Leslie and Patricia were cremated, and a future service is being planned.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories