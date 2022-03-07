WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) – Approximately 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products are being recalled by Boyd Specialties, LLC, after being possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday. Along with Michigan, recalled products were shipped to retailers in Alabama, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

You can find a full list of products being recalled here along with their corresponding labels here.

The recalled jerky products were produced on February 23, 2022 and are marked with the establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS says the issue was discovered during follow-up procedures after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions following consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness is recommended to contact a healthcare provider. Consuming food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

FSIS recommends that any recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Anthony Middleton, Production Manager at Boyd Specialties, at (909) 219-5120.